Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, and Other Stars React to Kids Gatecrashing Dad's BBC Interview

Political Science professor Robert E. Kelly was being interviewed about the South Korea impeachment scandal by the BBC via Skype when his kids unexpectedly gatecrashed his live interview.

Kelly’s young daughter energetically dances her way into the room uninvited, followed shortly by a younger sibling in a walker. A woman frantically storms into the room and yanks both children out of the shot, but not before reaching up from the floor to close the door.

Despite the interruption and chaos happening behind him, Kelly kept his composure throughout the interview as he discussed the political drama unfolding in South Korea, where a court had removed President Park Geun-hye from office.

This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017





Following the interview, BBC presenter James Menendez tweeted:

Yes, it was the desperate reach for the door at the end that nearly did it for me… https://t.co/suxe3KPs3i — James Menendez (@jamesmenendez) March 10, 2017





Having watched it back, all credit to @Robert_E_Kelly for keeping it going. Come back to @bbcworld soon, with or without your lovely family! — James Menendez (@jamesmenendez) March 10, 2017





The hilarious video quickly became a viral sensation as celebrities weighed in with their reactions. Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Ben Stiller, Christina Applegate, and others offered their thoughts on the comedic moment caught on live television.

