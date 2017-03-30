Tom Hanks Just Shared a Bizarre Story About His Wife, George W. Bush … and a Dead Bird

Tom Hanks has been to the White House many times, but one moment sticks out to him, and it involves George W. Bush, his wife, Rita Wilson, their two sons, and a dead bird.

I know, you probably weren’t expecting that last part about the dead bird. Hanks was a recent guest on the Sooo Many White Guys podcast and recalled the WTF tale. As it goes, he was visiting the White House for the dedication of the World War II Memorial. At some point, Wilson had to use the restroom, which led to her bumping into the president — who happened to be on his way to the gym.

Hanks said, “I hear my wife say, in the hallway, ‘Well, hello, Mr. President!’ And I heard George W. Bush say, ‘Well, hi! Who are you?”

That led to Wilson name-dropping her husband, which then led to a full-fledged tour from the commander in chief.

But while trekking through the Rose Garden, things took a turn. They discovered a dead blackbird on the lawn. But instead of guiltily walking by like most people would, Dubya stopped and picked it up with his bare hands. Hanks explained, “He said, ‘Ah, ah, that’s a shame,’ and he picks up the bird with his bare hands. And he says, ‘Yeah, we get these all the time at the ranch.’ And he threw the blackbird into the bushes.”

To recap, George W. Bush casually tossed a dead bird into the bushes on the grounds of the White House while giving Tom Hanks and his lovely family a tour. Yep, sounds normal.

Chris Pratt is back with his wildly popular snack reviews:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: