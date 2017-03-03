Tom Hanks Gives the White House Press Corps a Coffee Machine

Tom Hanks sent reporters at the White House a gift: a high-end espresso machine, which came with a typewritten note that seemingly took a dig at President Trump’s repeated falsehoods. It read:

To the White House Press Corps: Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way.

Especially for the Truth part.

— Tom Hanks

The journalists thanked Hanks by sharing coffee-machine photos on their Twitter feeds. NPR reporter Tamara Keith posted:

Thank you @tomhanks. The espresso is delicious and this machine is a little more idiot proof than the last. pic.twitter.com/ZJlJCIqLV0 — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) March 2, 2017





And CNN producer Allie Malloy noted that this is the third time Hanks has sent an espresso machine to the White House press corps.

Thanks @tomhanks for the new espresso machine at the WH. Third one he's given us over the years. pic.twitter.com/iAU0Cd8DM9 — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) March 2, 2017





This tradition started in 2004, when Hanks learned that reporters were drinking coffee from vending machines. His note back then read, “I hope this machine will make the 24 hour cycle of news a bit more pleasant. Add water, insert pod, press button and report. All good things. Tom Hanks.”

Hanks sent an upgraded version in 2010 after seeing that the White House reporters’ machine looked rundown. This new gift should keep the journalists alert and on their toes.

