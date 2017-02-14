Tom Cruise’s Sweetest Red Carpet Moments With His Mom

Tom Cruise’s wives and girlfriends have come and gone through the years, but his love for his mother was unwavering. Mary Lee South died in her sleep last week at the age of 80, and the star attended a funeral for her at their local Church of Scientology (probably in Florida, where he relocated last year, near the Scientology headquarters). Tom has described his mom as a” very warm, charismatic woman,” who was “very kind, very generous,” he said on Inside the Actor’s Studio. He doted on her on the red carpet, which we take a look back at here.