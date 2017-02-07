Tom Brady Gives Gisele Epic Response After She Begs Him to Retire

Tom Brady just led the New England Patriots to a dramatic Super Bowl win, and made it clear on Tuesday that he doesn't have plans of stopping any time soon.

The 39-year-old quarterback revealed that his supermodel wife, 36-year-old Gisele Bundchen, wants him to retire during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio's Movin' the Chains, but he feels like he still has plenty to accomplish.

"If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today," Brady shares with a laugh. "She told me that last night three times. And I said, 'Too bad, babe, I'm having too much fun right now.'"

"You know, I feel like I can still do it," he adds. "If you love what you do and you're capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn't going out there knowing that I could still do it. So, I'm going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time."

Brady says his age has only helped him on the field.

"In some ways, being more experienced and having your family life settled does allow you to focus a little bit more, too, because there's less B.S. in your life," he explains. "You know, you have your family and you can go to work and focus on your job. And you expect your teammates to do the same."

In October 2015, Brady told reporters he felt he had 10 years left in his career, and plans to play until 2025. "I want to play for a long time, maybe 10 more years," he said during a conference call with New York media. "I think that's probably what my goal is."

... As long as we get more of Bundchen's epic victory reactions, we're all good with that!

ET sat down with Brady in October, when he gushed about his supportive wife.

"She's my best friend," Brady told ET. "We spend as much time as we can together, and you know, it's a busy life we have and we have three kids."

The athlete also had a few thoughts of his own on Bundchen's "retirement" from the runway in April 2015.

"It's busy schedules busy for me, [but] she still works a lot so don't let that retirement fool you," he joked. "She works more than any retired person I know."

