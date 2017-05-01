Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Pack on the PDA on Met Gala Red Carpet

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen may be co-chairing the 2017 Met Gala, but they're treating the event like date night!

The stunning couple couldn't keep their hands off each other while walking the red carpet ahead of the gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

Bundchen and Brady didn't necessarily stick with the night's Rei Kawakubo theme, but wowed nonetheless in shimmering ensembles.

The 36-year-old model wore a bespoke pewter embroidered cutout gown by Stella McCartney, made from certified organic silk, and paired her look with a marble print box clutch. Brady, meanwhile, showed off his cool Tom Ford velvet jacket in between stealing kisses from his wife.

