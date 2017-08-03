Tom Brady's Wax Figure Is Worse Than Beyoncé's

Tom Brady, is that you?

Weeks after the Beyhive blew up Twitter with complaints over Beyonce's questionable wax figure, Brady has been #blessed with his own suspect statue.

Boston's new Dreamland Wax Museum just unveiled a figure in the New England Patriots player's likeness -- and the Internet has not been too kind.

Why is Wax Museum Tom Brady 12 years old? pic.twitter.com/2safEvETE1 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 1, 2017

I feel like wax figure places should probably stop. Beyoncé wasn't Beyoncé. Tom Brady don't even look like Tom. Smh 🤦🏽‍♀️ — RiRi (@mariah_macaroni) August 1, 2017

The Tom Brady wax figure is so bad they should've just put that @Beyonce one in and told us it was Brady; that would've been closer. pic.twitter.com/f1uQLxsmmz — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) August 2, 2017

Wax Statue Tom Brady isn't perfect, but at least it's not Courtroom Sketch Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/tg6ugoT3jI — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 2, 2017

Brady and Beyonce aren't the only stars to receive less-than-accurate wax figures.

