    Tom Brady's Wax Figure Is Worse Than Beyoncé's

    Jennifer Drysdale

    Tom Brady, is that you?

    Weeks after the Beyhive blew up Twitter with complaints over Beyonce's questionable wax figure, Brady has been #blessed with his own suspect statue.

    Boston's new Dreamland Wax Museum just unveiled a figure in the New England Patriots player's likeness -- and the Internet has not been too kind.

    Brady and Beyonce aren't the only stars to receive less-than-accurate wax figures. See Ryan Gosling's creepy figure in the video below.

