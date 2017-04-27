Tiny Harris Files for Divorce (Again) From Rapper Husband T.I.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris has filed for divorce once again from her husband, rapper T.I., after six years of marriage.

According to E! News, T.I.-born Clifford Harris-was served with divorce papers on Monday. Tiny-née Tameka Cottle-previously filed for divorce on Dec. 7, but the divorce hearing, which was scheduled to take place in March, was halted when the court realized T.I. had never been served with divorce papers.

The two married in 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida, and have three children together: King, 12; Major Philant, 8; Heiress Diana, 9 months.

Tiny also has an older daughter, Zonnique Pullins, 20, from a previous relationship, and T.I. has three children-Messiah, 17, Domani, 15, and Deyjah, 15-from previous relationships, as well.

During an appearance on Harry, T.I. revealed that he had “mixed feelings about” the former couple’s show, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, coming to an end.

“The show has been something that has documented the growth and evolution of our family,” explained the 36-year-old on Thursday. “Even people we work with for the show, they’ve become extended family members.”

“It’s bittersweet,” added the star. “I am kind of glad to get people out of my business a little bit.”

T.I. noted that over the last six seasons fans have seen the family’s true interactions play out on television.

“There’s never any fights,” shared T.I. “That’s something we never did on our show. We never created unnecessary conflict....There’s no shortage of action in my house.”

Earlier this month, Tiny, 41, opened up about filing for divorce after “trust was broken.”

“Trust, a lot of things...Right now we’re just building that back up,” responded Tiny after being asked about the relationship in a trailer for the show.

Last August, a rep for Tiny denied rumors of a divorce, saying, “For them, it will always be family over everything.”

“She has read so much about her marriage in the past few weeks that it’s time to set the record straight and really educate everyone on the facts,” the rep told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

“Certain blogs have reported’ that she’s going to be a single mom, she’s getting a divorce, she has a new residence and everything in between. On behalf of Mrs. Harris, this is the truth Tameka and T.I. are good. They love each other and they have a beautiful family with seven amazing children.”

