Tina Fey Roasts President Trump, Calls Out Female Trump Voters: ‘You Can’t Look Away’

The Saturday Night Live alum and everyone’s favorite funny girl took the stage on Saturday at the Stand for Rights livestream benefit for the ACLU. While the spotlight was on women’s rights, Fey specifically called out college-educated white women for voting for Donald Trump.

She said, “A lot of this election was turned by kinda white college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV, and I would want to urge them to like, you can’t look away. Because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.” Exit polls suggested that 44 percent of white female college graduates voted for Trump.

The president came under fire again when Fey referenced his alleged history of sexual assaults following the release of never-before-seen Access Hollywood footage late last year, where he claimed to grope women because of his celebrity status. Fey joked in signature sarcasm, “In what was surely an April Fools’ joke, the president proclaimed that next month will be National Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. So now we know what he gave up for Lent — that’s good.”

But Trump wasn’t the only one on her hit list during the four-hour telethon; Vice President Pence got roasted as well. She deadpanned, “Luckily Mike Pence isn’t allowed to go down and shut up Planned Parenthood unless his wife goes with him. So you know, if we can just keep [his wife] Karen busy scrapbooking, we can all still get Pap smears.”

The online-only event was hosted by Tom Hanks and featured such comedic celebrities as Amy Poehler, Tracy Morgan, and Alec Baldwin. You can watch the whole event here:





Missed Stand for Rights live? Watch the whole show here and DONATE to the ACLU – we raised over $500,000 on the night, but the fight for freedom doesn't come cheap and the ACLU needs our help!Catch Tina Fey, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin… Posted by Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU on Saturday, April 1, 2017

