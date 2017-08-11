Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, and Son Wear Cute Superhero Masks as Part of Bedtime Routine

Carrie Underwood may be a country music star during the day, but she’s a superhero by night.

The mother of one posted an adorable photo of herself, her husband Mike Fisher, and their 2-year-old son, Isaiah Michael, preparing for bed by donning superhero masks as part of their routine.

“Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house…featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It’s time to be a hero! #PJMasks,” the singer, 34, wrote in the caption.

The trio wore their masks along with capes. Fisher, 37, and Underwood, who married in 2010, celebrated seven years of marriage in July and marked the occasion with a romantic date and sweet love notes to each other.

“Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ? Here’s to so many more years and memories together,” Underwood captioned a selfie of her and her husband.

“Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she’s the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!! #happyanniversary,” Fisher wrote along with a photo of his wife.

They welcomed their son in 2015, announcing his birth on Facebook.