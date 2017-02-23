Tim Daly Shows Off New Hardware After Leg Surgery

Tim Daly is on the mend. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tim Daly has been put back together again.

The Madam Secretary star, 60, took to Twitter to update fans about the broken leg he sustained during a nasty ski accident when he was in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival in January. He’s sporting some new hardware in his leg — the kind that will give him extra face time with TSA.

“HUMANS!!! Went to the hardware store and fixed my leg,” he posted along with X-rays, taken today, of his left leg with new metal parts. “Thanks for all your kind messages. Back to 100% before you know it.”


Daly also had a break in his right ankle after his fall, but the image doesn’t show any shiny new parts in that area.

We’re sure this is slowing down the actor, who also starred in Wings and voiced Superman, but he isn’t showing it. On Tuesday it was reported that he and his sister, Tyne, will share the stage for this first time at Vermont’s Dorset Theatre Festival in June. They’ll appear in Theresa Rebeck’s Downstairs. And this Monday he’s set to appear at Bell House in Brooklyn for NPR’s Ask Me Another trivia show. (We hope they have a comfy chair for him.)

Of course, Daly’s also still appearing in Madam Secretary, the CBS drama in which he co-stars with his real-life love, Téa Leoni. When his injury occurred, Variety reported that despite his broken bones, Daly “will continue to appear in every episode of the season.” That’s hardcore — or an ironclad contract. (A photo he recently shared from the show’s set showed him seated.)

Daly has been sharing funny “HUMANS!!!” updates since his injury. (Starting tweets with “HUMANS!!!” is his thing.)





Daly is apparently the sunniest — and funniest — patient on the planet. We hope he reaches that 100 percent soon.


