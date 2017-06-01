​​Tiger Woods Takes Sobriety Test, Gets Arrested for Suspicion of DUI ​in ​Dash Cam Video​: Watch

Dash cam footage from Tiger Woods' arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence was released on Wednesday by the Jupiter, Florida Police Department.

Footage shows Woods, dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt and black baseball cap, appearing disoriented and unable to stand up straight.

In the dash cam footage, Woods is asked by officers to recite his ABCs. The golfer walks off before asking police what he's doing.

Woods is later able to get through the alphabet clearly and slowly, before being placed in handcuffs by the officer, and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The police then search Woods, who has his eyes closed, for any weapons. When asked if he has anything else on him, like a necklace, Woods responds, saying he has "a few screws in the body," referring to past surgeries.

Woods broke his silence following his arrest on Monday, declaring that "alcohol was not involved" in the incident. ​According to a police report released on Tuesday, ​Woods blew a .000 on the breathalyzer twice.

"I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions," ​the 41-year-old father of two said​ in the statement​. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

"I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself, too," he continued. "I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

"I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for their professionalism," Woods added.

