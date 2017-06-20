Tiger Woods Says He’s Receiving ‘Professional Help’ Following Arrest for Suspicion of DUI

Tiger Woods is getting some help.

The professional golfer released a statement via Twitter on Monday, announcing that he's receiving "professional help" after his arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

RELATED: Tiger Woods Reportedly Told Police He Was on Xanax at Time of Arrest

"I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder," Woods said. "I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

Woods was arrested for driving under the influence on May 29, after falling asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes.

During his arrest, Woods denied that he had been drinking alcohol and passed two breathalyzer tests, but failed a sobriety test. While he denied that he had been taking illegal drugs, a police report obtained by the Golf Channel states that he admitted to taking Xanax. The police report also listed Vicodin, Solarex, Vioxx and Turox as drugs that Woods had been prescribed.

WATCH: ​​Tiger Woods Takes Sobriety Test, Gets Arrested for Suspicion of DUI ​in ​Dash Cam Video

In a statement after his arrest, Woods said that he wanted "the public to know that alcohol was not involved."

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly," he explained. "I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

See more in the video below.

Related Articles