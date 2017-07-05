Tiger Woods Announces He’s Completed ‘Intensive Program’ Following DUI Arrest in May, Thanks Fans for Support

Tiger Woods says he's completed an "intensive program" following his arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The superstar golfer took to Twitter on Monday, where he posted a written statement regarding his treatment and shared his appreciation with fans who have supported him since his high-profile arrest on May 29, in Jupiter, Florida.

"I recently completed an out of state private intensive program," Woods, 41, shared. "I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all of the support I've received."

Hours after his arrest, Woods blamed the conditions that led to the DUI on an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

Woods stressed that "alcohol was not involved" adding, "I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly." He also apologized to his family and fans, sharing, "I expect more from myself… I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

On June 19, Woods shared a written statement to Twitter where he revealed that he was "receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and sleep disorder."

When he was arrested, Woods denied that he had been drinking alcohol. He passed two breathalyzer tests but ultimately failed a field sobriety test. He denied taking any illegal drugs, but did admit to taking Xanax. According to a police report, Woods had also been prescribed Solarex, Vioxx, Vicodin and Turox by his physician.

