Tiffany Trump Will Attend Georgetown Law School ’Cause Washington Is the Place to Be If Your Name Is Trump

Another Trump is moving to Washington, D.C. Tiffany Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, will be attending Georgetown Law School this fall.

Both the school and the family confirmed the news on Monday. She’ll be part of the class of 2020.

The Trumps have ties to the famous institution. Tiffany’s older half-brother Eric received his undergraduate degree there. Her big half-sis, Ivanka, also attended the school, but transferred after two years to Wharton Business School.

Tiffany, a 2016 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, has clearly taken a liking to the capital, which she has posed cute in many times since her dad was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in January.

Here she is at the White House Easter Egg Roll:





In the President’s Guest House:





And looking out at the Washington Monument with Eric:





She also, of course, attended her dad’s inauguration. Her plus-one was college boyfriend Ross Mechanic.

Tiffany, 23, will have plenty of family around should she need a home-cooked meal or a place to do laundry companionship when she moves to Washington this summer. Of course, her dad is in the White House, Ivanka and Jared Kushner made the move and have plum jobs in the White House, and her stepmom, Melania, and younger half-brother, Barron, will be moving from New York when the school year ends.

In an interview with the New York Times last year, the reality TV star turned president praised his youngest daughter’s work ethic. Talking about the apparent One Direction megafan, he said, “She was always a great student and a very popular person no matter where she went. I am incredibly proud of Tiffany and how well she has done.”

We’re sure he’s even prouder today — and probably deciding what job he can give her.





