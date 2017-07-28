Thirsty Drake Fan Reportedly Arrested After Spitting on Deputies at Rapper's House

A woman who previously made headlines for illegally entering Drake's home and enjoying some Sprite was reportedly arrested Thursday morning. The 24-year-old individual returned to Drake's Hidden Hills estate and told security staff that she was "on the list," TMZ reported Friday. When the list claims didn't go as she planned, the woman refused to vacate the premises.

Police sources told TMZ that the woman gifted three deputies with hurled saliva upon their arrival, resulting in the use of pepper spray. Ultimately, the woman was arrested on trespassing and assault on a police officer charges. According to the report, Drake wasn't on the property at the time of the incident.

Back in April, the same woman was busted by a member of Drake's team for a separate incident involving similarly illegal entry. She was discovered in one of the Hidden Hills home's bedrooms, wearing an article of clothing from Drake's wardrobe and claiming she had been given permission to enter the residence. According to TMZ's initial report, the woman was arrested and charged with felony burglary after confessing to snatching up some Sprite, Pepsi, and delicious Fiji water from the home stash. Drake later contacted the authorities and reportedly told them he wasn't interested in pursuing prosecution, instead asking that they give the woman a break.

Hidden Hills was previously hit with a highly publicized break-in back in May. Noted comedy actor Scott Disick's home was "burglarized and ransacked" while he was in Las Vegas for a birthday event, according to reports. A silent burglar alarm was triggered during the incident, but no leads were pinned down. The break-in is believed to have been an inside job.

