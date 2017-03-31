The Who’s Roger Daltrey Thinks a ‘Dead Dog Would Have Won’ the Election Against Hillary Clinton

The Who’s legendary singer, Roger Daltrey, voiced his political opinions. Daltrey had an interview with the British news site NME, where he discussed the U.S. presidential election and Brexit.

On the 2016 election, the rock icon made an interesting comment about Hillary Clinton, “A dead dog would have won it against [her].” He continued to take on Hillary and the Democratic Party: “…Trump didn’t really win it — because Democrats threw it away by putting [Hillary Clinton] up.” Daltrey didn’t pull any punches when it came to President Trump he said, “His f***king haircut! He needs it cut, and as my mother would say, ‘Wash your f***king mouth out”. This is very different than Johnny Rotten, another British music legend, who called Trump “a possible friend.”

Daltrey went on record last year to discuss his take on Brexit and to slam the “corruption” of the EU. In this most recent interview, he said, “I am not anti-European, but I an anti the present way we are being governed in Europe.” Daltrey added, “We are getting out, and when the dust settles I think that it’ll be seen that it’s the right thing for this country to have done.” His last noteworthy quote was why he thought Brexit happened to begin with. Daltrey said, “It’s got nothing to do with any of the immigration issues or any of that for me. It was to do with much more. The majority of this country felt that their voices weren’t being heard…”

