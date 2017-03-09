The Rock Shares His Ultimate Workout Video, and It’s Seriously Intimidating

Action superstar Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson wasn’t named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2016 for nothing! The Rock recently shared a video of his ultimate workout, which proves he totally earned the distinction.

The Rock makes his high-intensity workout look easy, and it’s definitely giving us some major fitness goals.

This isn’t the first time the actor has given fans a glimpse into his life. His official YouTube channel features everything from his workout videos to him rocking out with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and giving acting tips to quarterback Tom Brady.

With big upcoming movies such as The Fate of the Furious and Baywatch, the actor definitely needs to maintain a well-muscled physique and put in some serious time at the gym.

The Rock was ready to leap over Meryl Streep during the Oscars’ epic fail:

