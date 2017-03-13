The producers from HBO’s Game of Thrones recently confirmed that musician Ed Sheeran will make a cameo appearance on the 7th season of the hit show.

Speaking on a panel at SXSW in Austin, series co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss confirmed that they had been trying to book the Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter for a while. The panel was moderated by the show’s own Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner who play sisters Arya and Sansa Stark on the show. Williams is a big fan of the musician and his appearance was rumored to be a surprise for her.

Sheeran is not the first musical cameo to appear on the show. Click on the video above to find out who are some of the best rock-star cameos on Game of Thrones.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones premieres July 16.

Did Ed Sheeran just admit to hooking up with members of Taylor Swift’s squad?

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: