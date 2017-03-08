Teresa Guidice Shares Emotional Video from Mom’s Funeral

Teresa Giudice has said goodbye to her mother. On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram to share a video from Antonia Gorga’s funeral service. Set to “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, the artful, slow-motion video shows Gorga’s friends and family, wearing black, sending white balloons up into the air. “Clear skies all the way to HEAVEN for my Mommy,” Giudice captioned the video. “I Love You.” She ended her message with heart and praying hands emojis and the hashtag #loveforamom.







Giudice’s mother died of natural causes last Friday at the age of 66. She is survived by Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga, plus seven grandchildren. Since then, Giudice has used Instagram to honor her mother’s memory, sharing a smattering of posts and messages to the late matriarch. “An amazing love they have together,” she wrote beside a shot of her parents snuggling at a birthday celebration for Antonia.





Giudice also shared a message about her Fabulicious! cookbook, crediting her mother for teaching her the recipes she included. “Best thing about doing RHONJ that I was able to do my cookbooks and have all my moms recipes something that I will cherish my whole life and pass down to my daughters [sic]. Mommy I love you,” she wrote.





Other messages had a more somber tone, like the one Teresa shared beside a single portrait of Gorga. “My beloved mother, you are so beautiful,” the mother of four wrote. “I miss you so much and my heart is broken.”





In another shot, Giudice hugs Gorga, and both are beaming. “Oh mommy, my heart is completely broken, you taught me so much about life, love and motherhood. This is a pain I’ve never felt before and goes so deep,” she wrote. “I hope you know how deeply you were loved and how very badly you’ll be missed.”





From the peek into Gorga’s beautiful service, it seems that Guidice and her family are doing everything they can to honor her and keep her memory alive for years to come.





