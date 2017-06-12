‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Struggled With Heroin Addiction: ‘I Was Shooting Up 4 or 5 Times a Day’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans reveals her struggle with heroin addiction in her upcoming memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom.

Evans used heroin multiple times daily during the height of her addiction, writing, “Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked.”

Evans also revealed the toll that the substance abuse took on her family: “I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you’re a junkie.”

As a result of her addiction, Evans ended up facing criminal charges and lost custody of her son Jace to her mother, Barbara, at one point. The MTV reality star turned to heroin to numb her pain, saying, “It hurt my heart, made me sick to my soul that I couldn’t see my son. I filled that hateful void with more drugs. The drugs always made the pain go away. They didn’t turn on me or betray me. I guess heroin was my first steady, dependable lover. It gave me what I needed to live, and I gave it my life. By this entry, heroin was the only thing I had in my life that loved me.”

However, the teen mom became sober in 2015 and told People magazine how her outlook on life changed since quitting drugs, ““I’m more active in my children’s lives, and I want to be at every milestone and special event they have. Being there for them is more important to me than going partying or doing drugs.”

In other entertainment news, Jerry Seinfeld bashes the Kardashians:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: