‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Jenelle Evans Is Engaged

First comes baby, then comes the ring!

Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans announced via Instagram on Saturday that she her boyfriend David Eason were engaged.

“We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming,” the MTV star wrote alongside a photo of herself flashing a glittering ring and receiving a kiss from Eason. She topped off the photo with emojis of a ring and a red kiss.

As for the #PerfectTiming, the news comes less than three weeks after the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie. Evans, 25, is also the mother to two sons — Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser, 2, with former fiancé Nathan Griffith.

Earlier this week, Evans and Eason shared snaps from their first photo shoot with little Ensley. The pictures featured the couple cradling their daughter on a white bed and Evans holding Ensley while sitting in a leaf-strewn tub filled with milk.

“You’re my favorite work of art,” Evans wrote. “#MilkBath.”