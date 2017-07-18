Tearful Aaron Carter Admits He 'Makes Mistakes' but Claims He Doesn't Drink Alcohol Following DUI Arrest

Aaron Carter is opening up about what he claims really happened during his DUI arrest on Saturday night in Habersham County, Georgia.

The 29-year-old singer sat down for a tearful interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday to discuss his arrest and refusal to undergo a breathalyzer and drug test to determine whether or not he was under the influence. He was found in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and drug-related objects, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE.

“Basically, I’ve been listening to America and Stevie Wonder and the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack,” Carter says about how he’s carrying on after the incident.

Carter’s girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the car with him and was also arrested. Just before the arrest, the pair was in North Carolina for a club appearance on Friday. Carter claims he decided to purchase an inexpensive car to avoid wasting money on rentals because he suffers from severe anxiety over flying stemming from watching the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I opened for Michael Jackson Sept. 9 and 10 in 2001. We all left the morning of Sept. 11 and watched the Trade Centers get hit across the Hudson River, and I saw it with my own eyes and I saw people jumping out of the buildings and burned,” says Carter.

Carter says the car he bought was “a lemon, so the alternator was shot, and then it kept dying.” After discovering the windows were stuck in the down position and the car’s locking system gave out, Carter “put my girlfriend in the back of the car and I guarded the car all night for eight hours,” he claims.

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come ... https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

After tweeting about missing his Saturday show with Flo Rida in Kansas City, Missouri, due to “transportation issues,” Carter says he changed routes to head to Alabama, and that’s when he was stopped at an AutoZone in Georgia to fix his alignment after getting a new tire. He was then approached by police after a motorcyclist had reported him for reckless driving.

“[They] forcefully grabbed me out,” claims Carter. “[I] stepped outside. I say, ‘I invoke the right to speak to my attorney,’ and they disregarded that, they revoked that immediately. They said, ‘Is there anything illegal in the car?’ I said, ‘I have marijuana in the car.'”

Georgia authorities previously refuted Carter’s claims of police aggression to PEOPLE. “The incident report reads that [Carter] was cooperate with the deputies and there was no incident between him and the deputies during arrest,” said Capt. Floyd Canup of the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

However, Canup said that Carter’s girlfriend – who was in the car at the time – failed to follow deputies’ commands and was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement officers, as well as possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.

Carter’s rep, Jonathan Ward, previously told PEOPLE exclusively that the star has “nothing against the police” and understands they were doing their job. “Madison has never been arrested … she was scared, as anyone would be. She apologizes, in particular to Aaron’s fans,” Ward added.

Carter claims he did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of his arrest, though he admitted to smoking marijuana “nine hours before that” for his anxiety, chronic pain and to increase his appetite.

