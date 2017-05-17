Taylor Swift’s New Rumored Beau, Joe Alwyn, Is Someone You Should Know

The Sun is reporting that Taylor Swift is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, and apparently, the couple have been secretly seeing each other for months now. Clearly Taylor has a thing for tall British men … remember Tom Hiddleston?!

Alwyn was born on Feb. 21, 1991, making him two years younger than Taylor. He’s relatively new to the film scene but played the lead role in last year’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. His co-star Steve Martin was very convinced by his American accent and didn’t believe that he was actually British at first. Check it out — Steve tells the story at 12:17:

The young actor also starred in The Sense of an Ending, which came out a few months ago and will be in 2018’s The Favourite, co-starring Taylor’s friend Emma Stone.

Joe currently still lives with his parents, and Taylor has reportedly been renting a house nearby in North London. Just last year Vanity Fair featured Joe as a member of “Hollywood’s Next Generation.” In the article, he revealed that he loves takeout Indian food, and his go-to karaoke jam is anything by Eminem.

Joe already knows some of Taylor’s squad members, like Gigi Hadid, with whom he starred in a Vogue shoot.





In other entertainment news, Jimmy Fallon regrets his Trump interview:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: