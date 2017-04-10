Taylor Swift's N.Y.C. Pad Could Be Your Dream Home — for $24.5M

A prewar carriage house in New York’s West Village can be your dream home for a cool $24.5 million.

Built in 1912, the home at 23 Cornelia Street was Taylor Swift’s temporary abode in 2016. The Grammy-winning singer reportedly rented the carriage house for $39,500 a month while her $19 million Tribeca apartment underwent renovations.

The charming 5,400-square-foot pad has five bedrooms, five full baths, and two half-baths. This house also boasts architectural features that include dramatic double-height ceilings, three original fireplaces (one wood-burning; two gas), a white marble staircase, and hardwood floors throughout.

There are two master suites, both of which have private terraces — one facing north and one facing south. The home also includes gallery space to exhibit a collection of artwork, while the dining room features antique bricks from Paris, a Murano chandelier, and Lalique light fixtures. The renovated kitchen has a Wolf electric oven/gas stove, Subzero fridge and wine fridge, a Fisher & Paykel double-drawer dishwasher, and granite countertops.

The ground floor features a fitness room, a full bathroom, a pool, and a lounge. With parking a coveted must-have in a crowded metropolis like New York, the first floor features a private garage that is about 13 feet wide.