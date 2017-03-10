Taylor Swift’s Latest Stalker Made It to the Hallway Outside Her Door

Taylor Swift must be feeling some relief this week, following the arrest of Mohammed Jaffar, a man who has reportedly stalked her for months.

Jaffar, 29, showed up at the singer’s luxury apartment building in New York City five times between December and Feb. 15, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six. The newspaper reports that court papers show Jaffar first visited Swift’s condo building in Tribeca to request a meeting with her, but he was told to leave.

On one of several return visits to the property, Jaffar allegedly made it into the building, which is also home to big names such as Orlando Bloom and director Steven Soderbergh. Surveillance footage shows him in the hallway in front of Swift’s $20 million home, as well as on the roof of the building for four hours. He also once rang the star’s doorbell for an hour and, when he still wasn’t able to meet her, returned the next day to ring it for 45 minutes more, the newspaper reports.

He tried to reach Swift, 27, by phone too, allegedly calling her management company 59 times between Jan. 27 and Feb. 16 in an attempt to reach her.

On March 6, Jaffar was arrested on charges of stalking and burglary, and he is being held on a $20,000 bond. Swift has been granted a restraining order that forbids Jaffar from attempting to contact her.

The “Wildest Dreams” singer has been the target of stalkers several times. Last year alone, police detained Lucas Vorsteveld, 25, for ringing Swift’s doorbell and hanging around the same New York City building. He was suspected of attempting to visit Swift at the Rhode Island home she uses for her annual Fourth of July party as well. Then in November, Frank Andrew Hoover, 39, was arrested in Austin for repeatedly violating a lifetime order to stay away from Swift.

Swift explained the way she deals with stalkers and other threats during an October 2014 interview with Esquire. It comes down to one word: security.

“I fought the idea of having security for a very long time, because I really value normalcy. I really do. I like to be able to take a drive by myself. Haven’t done that in six years,” she told the magazine. “Because just the sheer number of men we have in a file who have showed up at my house, showed up at my mom’s house, threatened to either kill me, kidnap me, or marry me… This is the strange and sad part of my life that I try not to think about. I try to be lighthearted about it, because I don’t ever want to be scared. I don’t want to be walking down the street scared. And when I have security, I don’t have to be scared.”

So far, Swift is doing an impressive job at that. She’s known for being incredibly close with fans, celebrities and noncelebs alike.





