Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik Unveil Sultry ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Music Video

We're sittin' eyes wide open and we've got one thing stuck in our minds.

That's right, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's highly-anticipated new music video for the Fifty Shades Darker track, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," has dropped -- and we've got it on repeat.

In the super seductive video, Taylor and Zayn play celebrities at a Fifty Shades-style soiree, though they both seem more focused on their own heartbreak than the crowd of masked strangers. A montage of shadowy scenes show both stars walking, separately, through a hotel lobby and to their individual rooms -- which they trash in a frenzy of passionate remorse.

While the music video, which was filmed at at London's historic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel and directed by Grant Singer, is nowhere near as risqué as the film the song was written for, Taylor's dark red shimmering lipstick and lacy, low-cut top give off a much more mature vibe than the 1989 singer is known for, while Zayn maintains his cultivated air of casual sexuality.

The duo has been teasing the release with a series of images on social media, including a brief snippet posted on Wednesday.

This song is just the first taste of the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, which will also feature a collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas, in addition to offerings from Sia, John Legend, Halsey, Tove Lo, Kygo, The-Dream and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan return to the big screen as Anastasia and Christian on Feb. 10.

