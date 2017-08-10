The Taylor Swift trial courtroom sketches are sketchy

The latest story about Taylor Swift is not about love life, and it’s not about her breaking another record in the music industry. Instead, it’s all about her appearance in a Denver courtroom for the civil trial that’s ensued following her claim that David Mueller, a former radio DJ, groped her, back in 2013. The two have since filed dueling lawsuits, and, naturally, everyone wants to know what’s happening in the trial. However, we’ve had to rely on courtroom sketches that are a little, ah, sketchy to know what’s going on.

Already, the Twitterverse is pretty confident that one Katheryn Hudson — a.k.a. Katy Perry — is behind the sketches, since they don’t look much like the Swift that the world knows. The hair works, and the dress, too, but the face and that beauty mark are highly questionable. “How long before Taylor Swift sues this courtroom sketch artist?” and “I think it’s safe to say the courtroom sketch artist is a Katy Perry fan” are some of our favorite commentaries.

Swift’s super curled lips are part of the problem, but there’s something else sinister about her. For example, the beauty mark that appeared in the first pic disappeared in the other sketches from the first day. Katy, is that you?

In the above sketch, Swift suddenly appears to be a lot older than her 27 years. Although Swift continues to look fabulous in real life, the truth is that the reason for the trial has been trying. The singer has alleged that Mueller fondled her in June 2013 before a Denver concert, by slipping his hand under her dress.

“He took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek,” the singer alleged in a deposition before the trial. “It was not an accident. It was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life.”

Mueller, who was fired after the incident, sued Swift first, claiming that her false accusation had tarnished his reputation and caused him to lose his job at a local radio station. He’s reportedly seeking $3 million in damages.

“The contention that Mr. Mueller lifted up Ms. Swift’s skirt and grabbed her bottom, while standing with his girlfriend, in front of Ms. Swift’s photographer and (her) highly trained security personnel … is nonsense,” the lawsuit states.

T.Swift then countersued for a whopping $1.

The trial, which began Tuesday, is expected to last nine days, so the artist still has some time.

