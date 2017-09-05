Taylor Swift Tells Raunchy Story at Best Friend's Wedding After Being Booed by Fans at Ceremony

Taylor Swift is seen carrying the back of her BFF Abigail's wedding dress as they arrive at a church in Martha's Vineyard. Taylor Swift is seen for the first time in months not hiding on her best friends special day. She was wearing a wine red dress like the other Bridesmaids.

Taylor Swift may have been the picture-perfect bridesmaid... if only her fans could get a snap of her after her best friend's wedding.

The 27-year-old singer upset fans waiting to get a look at her as she left bestie Abigail Anderson's nuptials at Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, Martha's Vineyard, on Saturday.

Swifties waiting to catch a glimpse of their idol were surprised when bodyguards brought out a makeshift barrier to guard the singer from the public as she exited the church and hopped into a black SUV.

"Taylor, we love you!" one fan shouted in a video obtained by TMZ. "We thought you loved your fans!"

"Very disappointing, not cool!" another yelled. On Monday, Paramore's Hayley Williams came to Swift's defense on Twitter.

yooo if you were one of Taylor swift's "fans" BOOING her for not doing a meet and greet during her friends WEDDING you've got issues. — Hayley Williams (@HayleyWi11iams) September 4, 2017

Swift didn't let her fans' disappointment sour the happy day, however, as she shocked with a raunchy speech about Anderson and her new husband, Matt Lucier, at the couple's reception.

"She's running after him, there's falling, there's stumbling," Swift says in a video posted online, which shows Anderson and Lucier laughing hysterically. "They make it to the bathroom and I can hear sounds that I can never unhear... and then there's silence."

It's been an eventful weekend for both Anderson and Swift, who dropped her new single, "...Ready For It?"

