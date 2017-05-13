Taylor Swift Sends a Sweet Note to a Fan Who Invited Her to a Graduation Party

Taylor Swift sent her well wishes after a fan invited the star to her graduation party.

“I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13,” the fan named Ashley Silvers — who has seen Swift in concert eight times — tweeted on Saturday, along with photos of the flowers and hand-written note by the singer.





The 27-year-old singer’s message was personally addressed, starting off, “Ashley, Hi love! I’m so sad that I can’t make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th…that’s my kinda party.”

She applauded the graduate, continuing, “I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I’m very lucky that a girl like you cares about me.”

The sweet card also included an illustration of the New York skyline with a stick figure labelled, “You!” The card concluded, “Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!). Love, Taylor.”

This is not the first time Swift has expressed above-and-beyond love for her fans.

Longtime Swift fan Max Singer got the surprise of his life when the singer “crashed” his 2016 wedding to treat him and his new wife, Kenya Smith, to a stripped-down performance of “Blank Space.” Singer’s sister, Ali, had reached out to Swift to tell her about the death of the siblings’ mother, and how Singer and Smith had wed in the hospital so that she could be there for her son’s big day – and how they danced to “Blank Space” as their mother-son dance. If her surprise performance wasn’t sweet enough, Swift also gifted the newlyweds with a handmade, hand-painted card.

The note follows Swift’s noticeably quieter public presence.

“Taylor made the conscious choice to disappear,” a source said. “She was feeling overexposed and like things were almost spiraling out of control. She’s being low-key and secretive [right now] because it makes her happy.”

The “Shake It Off” singer — who wrote Little Big Town’s “Better Man” last year and released her hit song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (with Zayn Malik) for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack in January — is also back to work on new music and “is very excited about her new album,” added the source. “She can’t wait to share with her fans later this year.”