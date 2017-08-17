Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to Denver Company Who Posted Supportive Messages During Groping Trial

Taylor Swift is the sweetest!

The 27-year-old singer sent flowers to the employees at Craftsy, a Denver, Colorado, company that posted supportive messages on their windows across from the courthouse during Swift's groping trial.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Lawsuit Victory: 'My Hope Is to Help Those Whose Voices Should Also Be Heard'

"Thank you @taylorswift13! We're so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours! 🤗," the company tweeted on Tuesday, alongside a pic of the team with their flowers.

Thank you @taylorswift13! We're so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Yd0QvdBXQh — Craftsy (@beCraftsy) August 15, 2017

The employees would share Swift's song lyrics like "I knew you were trouble" and "People throw rocks at things that shine," as well as messages such as "Free Tay" on their building's windows for all to see.

View photos



Getty Images

View photos



Getty Images

View photos



Getty Images

RELATED: A Front-Row Seat to Justice: Why Taylor Swift's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Victory Matters

Last week, an eight-member jury found ex-radio host David Mueller liable of assault and battery for allegedly groping the singer during a meet and greet in Denver in 2013.Following Swift's victory, the "Shake It Off" singer revealed her plan to help victims of sexual assault.

Read More