Taylor Swift Has a Reputation for Great Cover Art: See the Pop Star's Record Style Through the Years

Three years after releasing her record-breaking pop album 1989, Swift annouced via social media on August 23 that she would be releasing her sixth studio album, Reputation, on Nov. 10. With black and white cover art that features Swift sporting her signature dark lip, slicked-back hair and a sweatshirt, the mock newspaper headlines and columns superimposed over part of her face give a strong hint that she's about to address the drama that's encompassed her life. The singer has also been posting videos of a slithering snake for the last week, leading fans to believe it has something to do with her first single, which drops at midnight Aug. 25.