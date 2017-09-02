Taylor Swift Makes 'Very Sizable Donation' to Houston Food Bank In Wake of Hurricane Harvey

The 27-year-old singer made a donation in honor of her mother, who attended the University of Houston.

Taylor Swift is doing her part!

The 27-year-old singer made a "very sizable donation" to the Houston Food Bank after Hurricane Harvey, the organization announced on Friday.

RELATED: Solange Knowles to Hold Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

"Taylor Swift has generously made a very sizable donation to Houston Food Bank in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston," read a post on Houston Food Bank's Facebook page. "We thank you, Taylor, and we thank everyone for donating to help rebuild our community. #houstonstrong."

RELATED: Switchfoot and Lifehouse Release New Song for Hurricane Harvey Relief

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is the latest celebrity to step up and support to those affected by the storm, which has left more than 37 people dead.

Tyler Perry, Sandra Bullock and Leonardo DiCaprio have each donated $1 million to the cause; Miley Cyrus has donated $500,000, and Miranda Lambert and her foundation have helped to rescue hundreds of pets displaced by the disaster.

Other stars like former Bachelor Sean Lowe have been helping out on the frontlines, rescuing people from their homes. Watch below.

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.

Related Articles