Taylor Swift Looks Stunning as a Bridesmaid For BFF Abigail Anderson's Wedding -- See the Pics!

Taylor Swift is the ultimate bridesmaid!

The 27-year-old singer was spotted in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Saturday, accompanying her best friend, Abigail Anderson, on her wedding day.

Wearing a lovely burgundy sweetheart top maxi dress, with her curled golden locks and signature red lipstick, Swift held the back of Anderson's wedding dress while entering the church for the ceremony. It's unknown if Swift was the maid of honor.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer and Anderson have been BFF's since high school, Swift even added Abigail's name to her song "Fifteen."

Anderson announced her engagement in June of 2016 with a romantic Instagram pic of herself and fiancé Matt Lucier kissing, while showing off her ring. The newly-engaged couple then threw an engagement party, which Swift attended.

The bride celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, at the end of July, though based on Anderson's Instagram snaps, Swift was not present.

Swift is currently gearing up to release her sixth studio album, Reputation, on Nov. 10. Her first single from the LP, "Look What You Made Me Do," and its accompanying video, has been the topic of much discussion.

