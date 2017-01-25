Taylor Swift Goes Full ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ in Teaser for Sexy New Video With Zayn Malik

Taylor Swift is fully embracing this role!

The 1989 singer continues to tease her and Zayn Malik's video for "I Don't Want to Live Forever," the pair's collaboration for the upcoming film, Fifty Shades Darker.

In the brief snippet -- which Malik also shared -- the 26-year-old pop star dons all black while writhing on a bed as Malik breaks a few plates amid a dimly lit backdrop that provides a very Fifty Shades aesthetic.

Earlier in the day, Swift shared a screengrab from the sultry video, captioned simply, "Coming soon..."

We'll all have to wait until tomorrow night at midnight to see it all come together!

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson recently addressed the romance rumors flying about her and Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan.

Fifty Shades Darker whips into theaters on Feb. 10.

