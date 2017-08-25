Taylor Swift has some crazy hidden messages in her newest song

Last night, Taylor Swift dropped her newest single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” **Queue freakout** And obviously Taylor, being Taylor, isn’t going to let anything just be, there always has to be some hidden message, and Swifties everywhere know this. So it’s no surprise that after the song and music video preview were released, speculation about hidden messages started to come to light.

Fans believe that “Look What You Made Me Do” is about her long-running feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. TMZ has reported it is no coincidence that her new album, Reputation, is slated to be released on Nov. 10, which happens to be the 10th anniversary of the death of Kanye’s mom, Donda West.

People have also been dissecting the clip of her new music video that she shared on social media.





Swifties noticed that Taylor’s golden throne is engraved with the quote “et tu Brute”:

THE THRONE SAYS ET TU BRUTE im ded. pic.twitter.com/NOAflvKcmJ — laia. (@geometricsleep) August 25, 2017





Which is from the play Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare. The line translates to “You too, Brutus?” People are speculating that she’s talking about people who have stabbed her in the back, including Kim, who recorded her conversation with Kanye without her knowledge and later released the tape.

But Kanye and Kim aren’t the only people fans believe Taylor takes aim at in her new song. In the pre-chorus, Taylor says: “I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined/ I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!” This could be a possible reference to her ongoing feud with Katy Perry and to the burn book from Mean Girls.

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo "I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined" LOOK OUT REGINA TAYLOR'S COMING FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/gYjLYmYEJF — Gary Bowen (@GaryBowenn) August 25, 2017





Fans also pointed out that the beat of “Look What You Made Me Do” is similar to that of “Operate” by Peaches, which is played in Mean Girls when Cady Heron watched her “frenemy” Regina George make out with her crush.

Another hidden detail about the track was the writing credits for the members of Right Said Fred, who made the ’90s song “I’m Too Sexy” famous.





In other entertainment news, Shania Twain reveals the inspiration behind the Brad Pitt lyric:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: