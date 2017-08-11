Taylor Swift and more celeb courtroom sketches: the good, the bad, and the guilty

On Thursday, Taylor Swift took the stand in a federal court case to reassert her claim that David Mueller groped her during a 2013 photo shoot. The former disc jockey took the “Bad Blood” singer to court for defamation in 2015, but now Swift is countersuing — and is asking for damages of $1 to prove a point.

As cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, a sketch artist is depicting the trial’s proceedings as they unfold — and the Twitterverse is having a field day with the drawings that have emerged so far.

I think it's safe to say the courtroom sketch artist is a Katy Perry fan #TaylorSwiftTrial pic.twitter.com/PHUpuZLsez — Sara Weber (@sarapweber) August 8, 2017









Somebody mind telling me what Draco Malfoy is on trial?? #taylorswifttrial @AlwaysJKRowling pic.twitter.com/REl1z3smm4 — Jonathan Dwinnells (@thatbrownhomie) August 9, 2017





I see the person who designed the Emma Watson Belle doll is now a courtroom sketch artist for Taylor Swift's trial #taylorswifttrial #smh — Ally Reid (@ashallann) August 9, 2017





How long before Taylor Swift sues this courtroom sketch artist? https://t.co/1UUpVMcoFt pic.twitter.com/njfArypyKi — Dorsey (@dorseyshaw) August 8, 2017





I am not sure who the #taylorswifttrial sketch artist is but I bet we have a breakup song about them by next year pic.twitter.com/YY1m2QbPVI — Natasha Bitner (@Gyp_Sea_Grl) August 9, 2017





Who did it better? Taylor Swift's courtroom sketch artist or Martin Shkreli's? pic.twitter.com/6Ar7iIYRhV — Bob Bryan (@RobertBryan4) August 9, 2017





This isn’t the first time celebrity courtroom sketches have been made fun of by fans.

The internet had a similar reaction to courtroom sketches of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the 2015 ‘Deflategate’ hearings.

Sketches of Tom Brady stirs things up at start of "deflate gate" trial. http://t.co/T7CR6CGVpK pic.twitter.com/x3n54X6N7W — Howard Saltz (@HowardSaltz) August 13, 2015





I'm no lawyer but Tom Brady seems to be employing an unorthodox defense in this trial. pic.twitter.com/KKidtVVOlT — Zany Toboggan (@zanytoboggan) August 12, 2015









Here is what Lindsay Lohan fans said about her sketch.

Sometimes the courtroom sketch artist nails it:

“@richardroeper: Lindsay Lohan. pic.twitter.com/P56ltW9v9w” — David Szafraniec (@bellringerwins) August 13, 2015





Others who have been subjected to teasing include Rihanna, Martha Stewart, Nicole Richie, and Paris Hilton.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:



