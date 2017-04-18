It’s Tax Day! Let Jon Hamm Get You Over the Final Hump

Let Jon Hamm help get you through tax day. (Image: YouTube)

Those Mercedes-Benz ads weren’t enough! Jon Hamm recently became the H&R Block spokesman, and — with mere hours to go before taxes need to be filed — which other celebrity would we look to as we enter the final push? (Certainly none of these clowns.)

Looking through his commercials for the company, we realized that the Mad Men alum’s crazy faces in the ads can pretty much sum up where we all are in the filing process.

You’re done and you get a refund. Life is good.

You’re done, but you owe. Huh.

You’re waiting for your tax preparer to finish up. And sweating it out.

You’re doing them yourself. Good luck, buddy.

You’re doing them yourself and you’re missing a form. Can I get a break here?

You filed an extension. You’re just delaying the inevitable.

You aren’t doing them. Better think twice about that one.

Good luck, friends. Get it done. And whatever you do, don’t end up like these celebrities:





