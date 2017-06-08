Tarek El Moussa Says He's Not Jealous of Ex Christina Dating, Doesn't Want to Know About Her Personal Life

Tarek El Moussa isn't interested in what his estranged wife is doing behind closed doors.

During an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the Flip or Flop star opened up about ex Christina El Moussa's love life.

"Yes, she is dating. Who specifically, I couldn't tell you. We're going through this divorce thing, we're working together," Tarek explained. "I just really don't want to know what's going on with her personal life."

The father of two also says he's not jealous of any men in her life.

"At this point, no. Absolutely not. I'm at such a good place, and no, I do not hate her," he shared. "You can't hate someone you have to spend the rest of your life with... for the kids, no matter what, even if I wanted to, which I don't, I couldn't hate my almost ex-wife."

"When we go to school activities, sporting events, we will sit right next to each other," he added.

As for his own dating life, Tarek says "it's going to be a while" before he has a girlfriend, but he has started to date again.

"I think I'm taking a break from blondes. I think maybe I'll dabble with brunettes for a while," he joked. "Pretty much, I'm just looking for someone that's a lot of fun, that's a free spirit, and is on the same page as me. I'm just traveling, living life and just having a blast."

As for what he thinks Christina would feel if he got into a relationship down the road, he said, "She would say, 'Good for you!'"

A source told ET on Wednesday that Christina has moved on with an Orange County, California, businessman named Doug, whom she recently "reconnected" with.

"She dated him before her and Tarek were together," the source said of the pair, who have known one another for 10 years.

The source also claimed that Tarek had been expressing his jealousy over Christina's new relationship by hanging out with "young, attractive women," though the reality star told ET that wasn't the case.

"I do not want Christina back nor am I jealous," he said in a statement to ET on Wednesday.

