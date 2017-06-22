Tarek and Christina El Moussa Continue to Prove They're Amicable, Goof Off on 'Flip or Flop' Set

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are continuing to play it cool for the camera.

The Flip or Flop stars, who announced they were separating last December, were spotted goofing off on the set of their popular HGTV show on Wednesday, proving once and for all that they're capable of working together despite their differences.

Christina, chic in a "Stay humble & kind" graphic tee, dark-wash skinny jeans and ankle booties, couldn't help herself from flashing a smile as the father of her children struck a silly pose.

"Here we go!!!!!!! Season 7 Episode 2 of Flip or Flop airs tonight!!" Tarek later wrote on Instagram. "DON'T miss this brand new episode? I'd love to get some feedback and hear what you think!"





Looks like Tarek may have gotten over his jealousy issues…

Shortly after Christina was spotted out and about with her new boyfriend, Doug Spedding, earlier this month, a source close to the El Moussas told ET that Takek wasn't too pleased with his estranged wife's new romance.

"Tarek has always had a sense of jealousy over her prior relationship with this person," the source claimed, telling ET that Doug has already met Christina and Tarek's kids, 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden. "He's been spending time with young, attractive women."

"Tarek still can't move forward with the fact that Christina has moved on with her life and that she's truly happy with herself," the source added.

But when ET reached out to Tarek, he shut down those claims, saying, "I do not want Christina back nor am I jealous."

Christina and Doug were last spotted heading to dinner at Javier's Restaurant in Newport Beach, California.

For more on their outing, and how they reconnected after 10 years, watch the video below.

