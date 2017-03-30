Tarek and Christina El Moussa Show Off Their Post-Breakup Bodies

Tarek and Christina El Moussa want everyone to know that they’re single and ready to mingle! The Flip or Flop couple — who split last year after seven years of marriage and two children together — have been busy flaunting their new post-breakup bods on social media.

Christina recently showed off her svelte figure in a matching bikini with her daughter, Taylor, and their new pooch, Cashie.





It’s clear that since the breakup, Christina hasn’t been slacking on her workouts. (We’re guessing she skipped the doughnut.)

Tarek has also been super motivated since the split — and battling two cancers. “I shot this and was too embarrassed to share so I didn’t,” he wrote beside a pic of him pumping iron. “I know my journey has inspired many people so I made the difficult decision to post.. this is after battling 2 cancers and a debilitating back injury. My doctor said ‘You would probably never be able to lift weights again’… that motivated me to prove him wrong and get into the best shape of my life!!! Thank you to my trainer @quintin_tucker for all the hard work and motivation and @pyejirsa for the amazing photos.”



All the time they’re putting in at the gym appears to be paying off for both of the reality stars — and will undoubtedly help with their online dating profiles as well.

Chris Pratt’s snacks are leading to cut butt cheeks:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: