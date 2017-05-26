Taraji P. Henson Shares Epic #TBT Photo

Cookie would be proud of Taraji P. Henson's high school senior photo.

The Empire star shared an epic #TBT on Instagram from her senior year on Thursday. In the pic, the actress is seen with big hair, white-framed glasses, over sized gold hoop earrings and a white jacket.

"#SeniorPix You couldn't tell her ISH!!! She knew she belonged in #Hollywood right here, she just didn't know how she was getting there but she DREAMED BIG AF!!!" Henson captioned the photo, adding the hashtag #DidntknowIn91betchaknowmeNOW, in reference to Notorious B.I.G.'s hit song, "Mo' Money Mo' Problems."

The actress is currently filming her new movie, Proud Mary, a thriller about an assassin who meets a young boy that sparks her maternal instinct. Henson has been posting videos and photos from the set and sharing how excited she is about the project.

"On the set of #ProudMary doing stunts and dodging bullets and THANGS!!!" she wrote. "#Mary is SO BAD ASS!!! OMGGGG THIS MOVIE IS GOING TO BE SO GOOOOOOOD!!! I can check off Super Hero on my bucket list becaaaaaauuuuuse MARY IS BAD AF!!!!!! One more day of shooting before it's all in the can!!!"

