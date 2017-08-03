Tara Reid Bites Back at ‘Sharknado’

Tara Reid recently unleashed a flood of criticism about her treatment on set while filming the over-the-top TV film franchise Sharknado.

She spoke to the Hollywood Reporter, saying, “I think ‘Sharknado’ cares more about their ‘extra of the day’ than they do about their own cast. You work at something for five years and you don’t get treated as well as someone who shows up for a single day?”

The movie franchise is famous for wrangling a who’s-who of B-, C-, and D-list celebrity cameos. For instance, Sharknado 2 had Perez Hilton, Andy Dick, and Kelly Osbourne. While Sharknado 3 went political by having Ann Coulter and Anthony Weiner, among many others.

Reid also voiced concern about the pay gap between her and her male co-star Ian Ziering. Ziering reportedly currently makes $500,000 per film, while Reid only makes $125,000 per film. During the filming of Sharknado 3, Reid called out Syfy, the cable network responsible for the franchise, for the pay gap.

They later suspiciously asked fans to vote whether or not to kill off Reid’s character. However, Syfy denies that the pay difference and fan vote are related. Luckily, fans chose to save Reid, and she can soon be seen in the upcoming Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

