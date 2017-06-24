Tara Lipinski Is Married — Here’s All the Details on Her Sweet Southern Wedding!

Tara Lipinski is officially off the market!

The 35-year-old figure skater, who won gold during the 1998 Winter Olympics, said "I do" to Todd Kapostasy on Saturday in a beautiful ceremony at Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina, ET can confirm.

Lipinski walked down a 200-foot aisle in a Reem Acra gown featuring a 20-foot tulle skirt designed by Laura Basci, and Charlotte Olympia pumps, according to People,. Her bridesmaids wore floral head wreaths and the flower girls had baskets made by the athlete's mom, Pat.

Lipinski hired celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss to make sure everything was picture-perfect for her special day, along with Elizabeth Messina as her photographer. Weiss has worked with a slew of A-listers, including Ciara and Russell Wilson, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, Fergie and Josh Duhamel and Nicole Richie and Joel Madden.

She also used Jasmin Michelle Designs and Minted for her wedding invitations and decorative prints, and rented furniture from Old South Vintage Rentals.

Guests were treated to a three-course meal at the reception, starting with butter lettuce salad, assorted rustic bread and butter. The main course selections included petite filet, oven roasted local white fish and four cheese macaroni, with creamed kale and haricot verts on the side. In addition to the wedding cake, guests also indulged in an assortment of sweets for dessert.

Ahead of the ceremony, Lipinski shared a few sneak peeks of her decorations with fans via Instagram, including her gorgeous flowers curated by Jackson Durham Events.

And judging by both of the newlyweds' social media posts, the duo seemed to be beyond ready to tie the knot, constantly gushing over each other weeks ahead of their nuptials.

"Two weeks and I get to spend the rest of my life with this one," Kapostasy shared. "Please please please god just get to to June 24th before she changes her mind. #tntmeant2be."

"It's not long now. And if you know me, you're probably wondering why she's agreed to marry me in 19 days," another post read. "I'm a lot to handle but @taralipinski loves me nonetheless."

Last month, Lipinski and Kapostasy kicked off their celebrations with a joint bachelor-bachelorette party on Palmilla Beach in Mexico. The two stayed at Casa Captiva, a stunning beachfront villa located on a private cove.

See highlights from "the #TNT bachelor-ette" below:

