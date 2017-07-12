Tamron Hall to Host Daytime Talk Show After Leaving ‘Today’

Tamron Hall has a new gig. The former “Today” show host and MSNBC anchor is co-creating a new daytime talk show at Weinstein TV.

Hall will serve as executive producer and host of the currently untitled show, which will blend current events, human-interest stories and in-depth interviews with celebrities and other influencers. It’ll be shot in front of a live studio audience and will “fill the current void in daytime for viewers looking for a blend of heart, humor and information,” a statement said.

“I’ve been working towards developing a talk show for a long time, but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead. Tamron is far and away that person,” Harvey Weinstein continued.

“She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her,” he added.

Weinstein TV and Hall will also develop additional non-scripted projects that will play on Hall’s journalism experience.

Hall declined a new multiyear contract with NBC after executives informed her and the rest of the “Today” staff that the 9 a.m. hour was being canceled to make room for Megyn Kelly’s new morning program. Hall left the network back in February. She had been with MSNBC and NBC since 2007, landing with “Today” in 2014.

Her former co-host Al Roker is still with NBC.

Kelly’s morning show is set to premiere on Sept. 25

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful,” Hall said in a statement at the time of her exit. “I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

The move didn’t come without its critics. The National Association of Black Journalists called Kelly’s replacement “whitewashing” while Hall fans vented their frustrations online.

