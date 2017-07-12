Tamra Judge Shares Post-Facelift Photos: ‘I Was Scared S***less’

Tamra Judge is an open book when it comes to her plastic surgery. The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 49, already opened up to Andy Cohen during Monday's Watch What Happens Live about her recent facelift.



And on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share some post-surgery photos with her fans and to explain some of the work she got done.



"These pics were taking all within the first week," she wrote of the images, which show her bandaged face. "Yes I was scared s**tless! But I've seen Dr. Ambe's work on my Mom and knew I was in good hands. I wanted a very natural look and it's exactly what he's known for."

Though she admitted to having staples in her face, Judge noted "there was little pain and bruising," but that she had to stay still for two weeks after. That doesn't mean the process was without complications.



"On day 12 I got the stomach flu which sucked! Today it's been 17 days and I feel great, my neck is still stiff and my ears and jawline are slightly swollen and numb," she wrote. "That will all change in a few weeks. Incisions are behind my ear and hairline, under my chin... I'm open and honest about it because I want women to know that everyone gets old even people on TV and there is nothing wrong with growing old gracefully if that's what you want...... It's just not for me! I like to keep it real! #lowerfacelift #eyetuck. #callitacomeback."



Judge told Cohen that she got the work done in honor of her 10th anniversary on the Bravo reality series.



"I call it a comeback. I don't call it a facelift," she said. "That's my Season 13 tagline."

Judge noted that since she's lost weight competing in body building competitions, her skin hasn't been as firm, so she visited the doctor to get some work done.



"Andy, this is my 10-year anniversary on the show! I'm taking it back to Season 3," she quipped.



