Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Files for Divorce from Rapper T.I. After 6 Years of Marriage

Looks like it's over for T.I. and Tiny.

Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle Harris filed for divorce from T.I. (real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) on Dec. 7 in Henry County, Georgia, ET confirms.

EXCLUSIVE: T.I. Reveals Baby Heiress' 'Classic' Music Tastes and Diana Ross Connection Ahead of 'Family Hustle' Premiere

According to court documents obtained by ET, T.I. and Tiny are currently living in a state of separation, describing the marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Tiny is requesting joint legal custody and primary physical custody of the couple's minor children -- 12-year-old King C'Andre, 8-year-old Major Philant, and 9-month old Heiress Diana -- in addition to both temporary and permanent child support and alimony.

The T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle star has also requested that property acquired during their 6-year marriage be split equally, but wants T.I. to be responsible for all debt acquired during the relationship due to his "high earning ability."

T.I. has until Jan. 6 to answer Tiny's complaint. If no response is filed, judgement will be demanded as filed in the complaint.

EXCLUSIVE: T.I. Shares Emotional Reaction to Fatal Shooting at His New York City Concert

Just last Christmas, T.I. and Tiny announced that they were expecting baby Heiress.

See their adorable pregnancy reveal, in which they showed off the "best Christmas gift" of all -- her baby bump -- in the video below.

-- Reporting by Angelique Jackson



Related Articles