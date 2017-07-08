Tallulah Willis Gets Candid About Sobriety After Battling Eating Disorder: ‘I Was a Malnourished String Bean’

Tallulah Willis is getting candid about her past eating disorder.

In a post celebrating three years of sobriety on Friday, the 23-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reflected on her life and her battle to get healthy.

"3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul. However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears," Tallulah captioned a photo of herself looking significantly thinner. "I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. "

"Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute. I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me," she continued. "I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years. She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far."

"I don't push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I've done in my wee 23 years. 🎉🎂🎈," Tallulah concluded.

Tallulah's older sister, Rumer, 28, reposted the photo on her own Instagram page alongside a sweet message of support.

"The way you have learned to love and accept all of the parts of yourself that you used to hide away is one of the most beautiful transformations I have had the honor to witness," Rumer wrote. "I love you more than words can say my incredible baby sister."

Rumer also congratulated her other sister, Scout, 23, on one year of sobriety on Thursday.

"I'm not always good at celebrating myself, and reallllllllly shy about doing it publicly, but honestly I am so fucking proud of myself for this one. Last month on June 17 marked one year of being fully present with ma self, no filters, no chemical relaxation, no short cuts," Scout wrote on Instagram. "I am meeting the best version of myself every day."

