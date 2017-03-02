T-Pain Reveals Racist Encounter at Restaurant: ‘Are You Guys Football Players?’

T-Pain is speaking out about a racially charged incident he experienced while out to dinner with friends.

The 31-year-old singer and songwriter detailed the encounter in a Twitter post earlier this week, chronicling a night out at a restaurant with his pals.

“Old white lady walks up to our table and asks ‘are you guys football players?’ (Subtitles: how the f*** can y’all n***** afford to eat here),” T-Pain (né Faheem Najm) wrote in the tweet.

The star gave few details about the encounter, but when a social media user asked what he told the lady, T-Pain responded, “I said no ma’am we’re in the adult entertainment industry.”

This is not the first time some of Hollywood and music’s biggest stars have spoken out about racial discrimination.

Last month, singer Jason Derulo claimed multiple American Airlines employees cursed at him during a dispute over baggage fees. Derulo, 27, described the incident in an now-deleted Instagram post as “racial discrimination.”

In January, John Legend spoke out about an alleged incident at New York City’s John F. Kennedy airport in which paparazzi called him a “monkey.”

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, 31, tweeted about the incident, writing, “Paparazzi at JFK just asked me if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?”

Legend, 38, later elaborated on the situation in an interview with Variety.

“We were right next to each other and we looked at each other like, ‘Did he really just say that?’” Legend said. “And he really said it. He basically called me a monkey.”