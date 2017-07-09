T.I. Gives Advice to Rob Kardashian After He Claimed Rapper Paid to Have a Threesome With Blac Chyna

T.I. has some words for Rob Kardashian.

After Kardashian accused T.I. of paying to have a threesome with Blac Chyna and his wife, Tiny, during the reality star's now infamous social media rant, the rapper responded in a video over the weekend.

"Don't tell women's business. That's bad. That's very, very bad. It's poor character," the rapper told TMZ at LAX on Saturday.

He later got more explicit, joking that Kardashian will now have trouble trying to get into relationships in the future.

"If a woman entrusts you man, and confides in you, man, with secrets and stuff like that, you don't ever let that -- you don't do that," he said. "You don't do that, you know what I'm saying? Our secrets are sacred. We don't do that. That's a whole level of f**k boy sh*t. I don't know how you're gonna get p***y after that."

The "Whatever You Like" rapper's comments came after he found himself in the middle of Kardashian's social media rant against his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna.

T.I. commented on Kardashian's Instagram, urging him to keep his personal life with Chyna off social media.

"Why bring ya business to IG tho?" the 36-year-old rapper wrote, according to a Instagram comment captured by Baller Alert. "Look, You got worked bro….but at least keep it to yourself, you letting the world know you a duck. I mean a BIG DUCK, a mighty duck, Ronald McDonald the Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Howard the Duck, Huey Dewy & Lewie… save the #DuckTales Just hold this L, kiss ya kid & cut ya losses& move on… u got no moves bro."

In response, Kardashian alleged that T.I. paid Chyna to have sex with him and his ex-wife, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle.

"Since TI wanna chime in on business that don't concern him, let's talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny," the 30-year-old reality star wrote on his now-deleted Instagram account. He went on to add: "Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him."

Kardashian launched a social media tirade against the mother of his 7-month-old baby daughter, Dream, last week -- and it got ugly, quickly. Not only did he accuse Chyna of using drugs and cheating on him, but he posted nude photos of her, leading to the suspension of his Instagram account and notice of legal action from his ex. Chyna countered with allegations of Rob's infidelity and domestic violence.

